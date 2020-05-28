Birmingham Hippodrome to remain closed until November

The Birmingham Hippodrome will remain closed until 2 November, artistic director Fiona Allen announced in a statement.

Allen said this afternoon that: "We are working with the governing bodies and other UK venues to explore ways we can reopen safely, but whilst social distancing measures are still in place, we must remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"We know how disappointing it has been to not see your favourite shows and we are working hard with producers to secure rescheduled dates where possible. As we receive information for shows during this time frame, we will be contacting affected customers directly via email.

"We are currently working with reduced staff and hours whilst dealing with a high volume of bookings, so we kindly ask all ticket holders to avoid contacting Birmingham Hippodrome directly to minimise incoming enquiries. We will be in touch as soon as we can, and we thank you for your on-going patience and support."

At the moment the venue is hoping to reopen on 2 November, and, as an independent charity, is currently raising funds to help it push through the coming months. The theatre also warned that "the implications of this situation will be long-lasting for Birmingham Hippodrome and the region."

You can find out more here.