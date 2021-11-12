Emma Williams and Emma Odell to star in An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club on tour

WhatsOnStage award winner Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence) is heading out on tour with four other working mums, including West End star Emma Odell (Kinky Boots) and her 15-week old baby.

Joining Williams and Odell on stage are Keisher Downie (Tina), Jade Samuels (Doctors) and Belinda Wollaston (Flashdance The Musical).

Presented in conjunction with PIPA, producers of An Evening with The Good Enough Mums Club are carrying out a case study throughout the tour to examine ways of facilitating parents to continue their careers in the performing arts.

The production promises "an evening of laughter, tears, and music" with songs performed from new musical The Good Enough Mums Club in a concert setting, hosted by the show's creator Emily Beecher. Further creative team members are to be revealed.

"I'm so delighted we've not only been able to find such an incredible cast of actresses who are also mums," Beecher commented. "But for some of them this is their first return to performing after having a child. Our flexible, family friendly approach means people who may not be able to work in normal situations are being supported so they, their children, and their careers can continue to thrive."

The tour kicks off in Birmingham on 18 and 19 November, before heading to Lichfield (4 December), Southampton (28 January), London (4 and 5 February), Barnsley (10 February) and Salford (22 April), with more dates to be announced.

A full-scale production is planned for 2023.