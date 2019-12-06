Bring It On to embark on UK and Ireland tour

Tony-nominated musical Bring It On will embark on a brand new tour in 2020, it has been revealed.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards including for star Adrienne Warren.

The brand new production will open at Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 to 6 June 2020, and will then visit Sunderland Empire from 9 to 13 June, Milton Keynes Theatre 16 to 20 June, Wales Millennium Centre 23 to 27 June, Stoke Regent Theatre 30 June to 4 July; Hull New Theatre 7 to 11 July, Bradford Alhambra Theatre 14 to 18 July, Manchester Opera House 21 to 25 July, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 4 to 8 August, New Theatre Peterborough from 18 to 22 August, Malvern Festival Theatre 17 to 21 November and Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 November.

Further tour dates, creative team and casting are to be announced soon.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty.