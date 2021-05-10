Bring It On musical announces 2022 tour dates

Bring It On will commence its tour next year.

The tour will open at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 26 January 2022 before visiting Southampton (1 to 5 February), Edinburgh (15 to 19 February), Blackpool (22 to 26 February), Aberdeen (5 to 9 April), Manchester (12 to 16 April), Cheltenham (19 to 23 April), Nottingham (3 to 7 May), Birmingham (10 to 14 May), Dublin (24 to 28 May), Woking (31 May to 4 June), Sheffield (7 to 11 June), Cardiff (14 to 18 June) Sunderland (21 to 25 June), Glasgow (28 June to 2 July), Bradford (5 to 9 July) and Milton Keynes (26 to 30 July).

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty. It first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards.

The production will be led by West End's Amber Davies as Campbell and four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith as Cameron. Full casting to be announced soon.

The piece is directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, with set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. They will be joined by Danny MacDonald as acrobatic director and Aundrea Fudge as dialect coach.

The show will run in London over Christmas – with tickets on sale below.