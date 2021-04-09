Told By An Idiot's Charlie and Stan to embark on a UK tour and reveals plans for West End run

Told By An Idiot's Charlie and Stan will begin a UK tour at Theatre Royal Bath in July ahead of a West End run.

Inspired by true events and based on the lives of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, the show was seen under a different name in late 2019 (where it earned a five-star review from WhatsOnStage.)

The show is directed by Paul Hunter and designed by Ioana Curelea, with lighting design by Aideen Malone, video design by Dom Baker, original piano score by Mercury Award nominee Zoe Rahman and song arrangement by Sophie Cotton. Jos Houben is physical comedy consultant and dance choreography is by Nuna Sandy for ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

It will run at Theatre Royal Bath from 14 to 24 July before visiting the Minack in Cornwall from 1 to 12 August, with further touring venues and West End plans to be revealed.