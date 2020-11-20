Theatre Royal Bath reopens with Oleanna and Copenhagen

Theatre Royal Bath will reopen on 3 December with a revised performance schedule for Oleanna and Copenhagen.

David Mamet's Oleanna is directed by Lucy Bailey and stars Rosie Sheehy and Jonathan Slinger, who replaces John Heffernan in the role of John.

The production will now run in Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio from 3 December to 22 December and again from 4 January to 16 January 2021. Reduced capacity in the Ustinov Studio will allow for an audience of 60 per performance.

The revival of Michael Frayn's Copenhagen, originally scheduled for November, has been postponed until the new year when it will play Theatre Royal Bath's Main House from 20 January to 6 February 2021. Directed by Polly Findlay it will star Haydn Gwynne, Philip Arditti, and in a change to original billing, Malcom Sinclair.

The two plays conclude Theatre Royal Bath's Welcome Back season. Ticketholders impacted by the change in schedule have been contacted by the box office regarding exchange and refunds.

The venue is instigating safety measures including mandatory face coverings, hand sanitiser units, thermal temperature checks, staggered arrivals and enhanced cleaning.