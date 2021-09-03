The Good Life stage adaptation tour announces full casting

Full casting has been revealed for the stage adaptation of The Good Life, which will open on tour next month.

Based on the iconic TV series penned by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, the show opens in Bath before moving to Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Appearing will be Preeya Kalidas as Margo Leadbetter, Dominic Rowan as Jerry Leadbetter, and Sally Tatum as Barbara Good, joining the previously announced Rufus Hound as Tom Good. Also featured will be Nigel Betts and Tessa Churchard.

The tour is adapted and directed by Jeremy Sam with set and costume design by Michael Taylor, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Fergus O'Hare, composition by Tim Sutton and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.