Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee to star in new drama An Hour and a Half Late at Theatre Royal Bath

Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee will star in An Hour and a Half Late, a comedic drama that sees a couple unravel their relationship after a swift five-minute conversation.

Penned by Gerald Sibleyras with Jean Dell and adapted and directed by Belinda Lang, the piece is set in Maida Vale in north London.

Rhys Jones returns to Bath after appearing in The Miser, while Dee appeared in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the venue back in 2019. Further tour dates and creative team for the piece are to be revealed, with the show running in Bath from 16 to 26 February 2022.

Dee is currently appearing in a staging of A Little Night Music at Buxton Opera House.