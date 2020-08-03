Evelyn Hoskins, Leanne Hope and more to star in outdoor musical concert at Glastonbury Abbey

A special outdoor concert will be presented at Glastonbury Abbey in August.

Overseen by choreographer and director Andrew Wright with input from Cameron Mackintosh and Glastonbury Festival's founder Michael Eavis, the event will feature a variety of musical tunes and dance numbers under the stars.

Appearing in the piece will be many musical stars from the area, including Evelyn Hoskins, Jess Michelmore, Jacob Fisher, Corrine Priest, Tim Bonser, Kody Mortimer, Harry Winchester, Lauren Hampton, Joanna Woodward and Leanne Cope.

The show will run on 30 August from 6.15pm, with all tickets £25. Proceeds from sales will be going towards a variety of nearby causes – League of Friends at Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton and Friends of Yeovil District Hospital and Somerset Community Foundation.