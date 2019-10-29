Elizabeth McGovern, Nigel Lindsay, Samantha Spiro and Simon Paisley Day to star in God of Carnage tour

Yasmina Reza's award-winning play God of Carnage will embark on a new tour in 2020.

Elizabeth McGovern and Nigel Lindsay will return to the show after appearing in the 2018 Theatre Royal Bath revival, alongside Samantha Spiro and Simon Paisley. The Bath revival had design by Peter McKintosh.

The tour will begin at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (14 to 18 January 2020), Theatre Royal Bath (20 to 25 January), Theatre Royal Glasgow (27 January to 1 February), Cambridge Arts Theatre (3 to 8 February) and Rose Theatre Kingston (10 to 15 February).

Reza's comic play was originally written in French before being translated in 2008. It went on to win both the Tony Award for Best New Play and Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

WhatsOnStage reviewer Kris Hallett described the production as "a crowd-pleasing, skewering delight."