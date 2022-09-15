Broadway's Into the Woods revival sets cast album release dates

Release dates have been set for the new Broadway recording of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods.

The album will be released on the Concord Theatricals/Craft Recordings label, produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, with musical director Rob Berman as co-producer, producer Jordan Roth as executive producer, and director Lear deBessonet as associate producer.

This album will feature original revival stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta' Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel, with Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

The album will be released digitally on 30 September 2022, with a physical CD release on 2 December. In addition, a vinyl release is scheduled for 17 March 2023.

This production originated at New York City Center Encores! and now runs at the St James Theatre with a cast led by Stephanie J Block and Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker's Wife and Baker. The album release dates were first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

A UK revival of the musical, co-directed by Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman, recently completed its run at Theatre Royal Bath.